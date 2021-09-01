Langley RCMP are investigating a threatening letter sent to the Langley Islamic Centre. (Black Press Media files)

Langley RCMP are investigating a threatening letter sent to the Langley Islamic Centre. (Black Press Media files)

Racist threat sent to Langley Islamic Centre

‘We will not be intimidated,’ Islamic Centre says

A racist threat against the Langley Islamic Centre referenced the Christchurch Mosque attack, Hitler, and the KKK.

“We are shaken by a deeply concerning violent threat that was directed towards our beautiful community in Langley, B.C.,” said a statement provided by Fawad Kalsi, Imam of the centre, which is located in a commercial area of Langley City.

The Islamic Centre has been in touch with the Langley RCMP, the statement said.

“Our community should not have to congregate in fear. This should not be happening,” the statement said. “But we will not be intimidated.”

The message sent to the Islamic Centre was a single sheet of paper with letters cut out and pasted back on to form words.

The letter ordered the centre to shut down in two months and invoked the name of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

The message included racial slurs and the phrases “Heil Hitler” and a “1488,” which is a reference to the racist “14 words” slogan.

It was signed “KKK.”

A few of the letters had fallen off the sheet of paper.

Langley RCMP are investigating the incident, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

