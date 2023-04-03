Trees in downtown Chemainus just coming into bloom at the end of March. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Trees in downtown Chemainus just coming into bloom at the end of March. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Rainfall total for March well below normal on southeast Vancouver Island

Temperatures slightly lower, with less snowfall at the same time

March is traditionally wetter, slightly warmer and with more snowfall than what occurred in Vancouver Island’s southeast corner last month.

“March was a relatively dry month for this time of year, with temperatures that averaged about a degree below normal, rainfall that totalled just a little over half the historical averages and snowfall that was a tiny fraction of the normal,” pointed out Chemainus-based Chris Carss, a volunteer observer/recorder for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“The very small March snowfall amounts of the last 30 years or so appear to be the result of climate change and are apparently becoming the new normals.”

For ease of reporting the details of the changeable months such as March, Carss broke down his monthly recap into segments.

From March 1-13, he noted it was mostly cloudy with intermittent light rain, a brief dusting of snow and temperatures averaging about three degrees below normal at first before rising to near normal.

The period from March 13-19 became partly sunny and dry with temperatures continuing near normal and then increasing to about four degrees above normal.

March 20-25 saw intermittent rain returning and temperatures dropping in stages to just a couple of degrees above freezing.

From March 26-31, it was back to partly sunny and mild conditions until the last day of the month which brought a final shot of rain and another big drop in temperatures.

The statistical breakdown is as follows:

  • Temperature
  • Mean maximum 9.9 Celsius, normal 10.8C.
  • Mean minimum 2.5C, normal 3.8C.
  • Extreme maximum 15.5C on March 28.
  • Extreme minimum -1C on March 1
  • Sunshine
  • Days mostly or partly sunny and dry 12, normal 9.
  • Days with mixed weather (sunshine and precipitation) 6 .
  • Total days mostly or partly sunny (including mixed weather days) 18.
  • Precipitation
  • Total days with rain (including mixed weather days) 13 , normal 16.
  • Accumulated rainfall 69.6 millimetres, normal 126.3 mm.
  • Accumulated snowfall 0.2 cm, normal 6.0 cm.

April got off to an average start with a customary mix of showers, some sun and cool to mild temperatures.

“The good news is it won’t likely be as soaking wet as the same month last year,” added Carss.

@chemainusnews
don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

springWeather

 

Trees in downtown Chemainus just coming into bloom at the end of March. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Trees in downtown Chemainus just coming into bloom at the end of March. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Herring spawn documented for perhaps first time ever in B.C.’s Port McNeill
Next story
Supply chain shortage impacts Calgary and Cranbrook food banks

Just Posted

A documentary called Tsunami 11th Relative will be shown in various North Island communities this spring. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District
Strathcona Regional District screening tsunami documentary in North Island communities

A visitor at the Alberni Valley Museum admires some of the artwork created by George Clutesi. The exhibit on Clutesi’s life as an artist will run until Sept. 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Museum exhibit explores life and legacy of George Clutesi

FUN WITH CHEMISTRY Lilly Kremer watches liquid heat up in a hand boiler they are holding in their hand; the device was a demonstration in gas laws that chemistry instructor Kathy Heywood had at NIC Fest on March 28, 2023. See more from NIC Fest on page A34. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New Island pre-health science program touted to potential students at NIC Fest

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the participants into the World Meeting of Families in Rome, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada July 24-29, travelling to Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini
Papal repudiation only the first step, says NTC

Pop-up banner image