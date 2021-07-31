(File photo)

RCMP: 1 man airlifted to hospital following stabbing incident in Qualicum Beach

Another male taken into custody by police

One man is in hospital and another male was taken into custody, after a stabbing incident Saturday (July 31) near a resort in Qualicum Beach.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP told the PQB News frontline officers responded to an afternoon report of an assault near the Riverside Resort on the Island Highway.

Rose said that upon arrival they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital for air ambulance. Another younger male was taken into custody.

“The parties were known to each other and there are no suspects outstanding,” said Rose. “The matter remains under investigation.”

