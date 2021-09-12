RCMP: 1 person airlifted from scene after single-vehicle crash outside of Parksville

A single-vehicle rollover incident has delayed traffic on Highway 19 outside of Parksville Sunday afternoon (Sept. 12).
Sgt. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer for the BC RCMP Communication Services, said police received the call at 1:26 p.m., and one person was airlifted from the scene with undetermined injuries.
#BCHwy19 – Reports of a vehicle incident at #BCHwy4A outside of #ParksvilleBC. Crews are en route, expect delays in the area. @MainroadMIsland #VanIsle
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 12, 2021
Manseau said the crash took place south of Exit 51 (Parksville/Errington exit).
“(The) highway is currently shut down, and could be for some time,” he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
— NEWS Staff
