RCMP: 1 person airlifted from scene after single-vehicle crash outside of Parksville

Delays expected for highway traffic

A single-vehicle rollover incident has delayed traffic on Highway 19 outside of Parksville Sunday afternoon (Sept. 12).

Sgt. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer for the BC RCMP Communication Services, said police received the call at 1:26 p.m., and one person was airlifted from the scene with undetermined injuries.

Manseau said the crash took place south of Exit 51 (Parksville/Errington exit).

“(The) highway is currently shut down, and could be for some time,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

