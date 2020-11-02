RCMP and first responders treat a Vancouver Island community to a pandemic-safe Halloween

A police approved candy booth and a crime-free evening were the Halloween highlights in Gold River this year

Visitors pose for a photograph outside the Nootka Sound RCMP office in Gold River on Halloween. Gold River first responders and RCMP handed out pre-packaged candy to children from the community on Halloween. Photo courtesy, Nootka Sound RCMP.

The Nootka Sound RCMP and Gold River first responders had a “sweet surprise” for the community on Halloween.

Gold River Fire Department, BC Emergency services and RCMP came together to set up a Halloween booth outside the village office and handed out pre-packaged candy bags to trick-or-treaters on Saturday evening.

“Not everyone was comfortable going around trick or treating on Halloween because of the pandemic so we decided to provide a safe and supervised environment for the children of the community to enjoy Halloween activities,” said Cpl. Kimberly Rutherford, from the Nootka Sound detachment.

Over a hundred costumed children, teenagers, adults and a “dinosaur” passed by to collect their treats and pose for photographs in an outdoor setup.

“The evening was fun and refreshing,” said Rutherford, and added, that it was also a “nice opportunity to see the children” from the community after a long period of COVID-19 isolation.

Moreover, celebrating Halloween in a supervised environment ensured that social distancing and health and safety protocols were being implemented on the occasion.

Each department– RCMP, fire and ambulance units – donated candy that was packaged in accordance with health and safety regulations. “We packed the candy into packages using tongs and everyone was wearing masks,” said the police officer.

In addition, Rutherford also reported that Halloween 2020 was a crime-free day in the neighbourhood as the Nootka Sound RCMP had no calls or reports of any disturbances that day.

“There were no negative calls, nor did we receive any liquor complaints from the area.”

RELATED: Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

HalloweenRCMP