Dontay-Patrick Lucas’s cousins helped hand out commemorative photos of Lucas during a candlelight vigil March 22, 2022 at Port Alberni’s Victoria Quay. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
RCMP answer questions in wake of charges in death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy
Rykel Frank and Mitchell Frank face 1st-degree murder charges in 2018 death of Dontay-Patrick Lucas
A press conference is underway in Port Alberni where the RCMP are expected to shed more light on the 2018 death of Dontay-Patrick Lucas.
RCMP announced on May 6, 2022 that 28-year-old Rykel Frank (née Charleson) and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank of Port Alberni have been charged with first degree murder in the case of the six-year-old Nuu-chah-nulth boy who died at home on March 13, 2018 in Port Alberni.
More to come…
Crime
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.