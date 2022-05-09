RCMP answer questions in wake of charges in death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

A press conference is underway in Port Alberni where the RCMP are expected to shed more light on the 2018 death of Dontay-Patrick Lucas.

RCMP announced on May 6, 2022 that 28-year-old Rykel Frank (née Charleson) and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank of Port Alberni have been charged with first degree murder in the case of the six-year-old Nuu-chah-nulth boy who died at home on March 13, 2018 in Port Alberni.

More to come…

