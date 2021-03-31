RCMP apprehend machete-wielding man after tense showdown in Parksville

Man slashed and stabbed at hood of police vehicle

A machete-wielding man was apprehended by police after a tense showdown late Tuesday afternoon in Parksville.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman with the Oceanside RCMP said that on March 30 at 4:15 p.m., they were advised of a “suspicious-looking” man who had entered a restaurant with a large machete.

Prior to police arriving, the man left on foot along Highway 19A.

Once the 25-year-old man was located under the orange bridge between Creekside Resort and the Riverbend RV resort, police said he refused to acknowledge direction and unsheathed his machete as he walked away from officers.

Several police officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, to no avail.

The man then started yelling at the officers and encouraging them to shoot him. He advanced with his weapon and proceeded to slash and stab at the hood of a police vehicle.

A Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) was deployed on the man, which allowed officers to safely arrest the man.

Foreman say no one was injured as a result of the man’s actions or during the arrest.

“This was a dynamic and dangerous situation involving a multi-member response,” he said. “I’m proud of the way the officers responded and thankful it ended without any injuries.”

Due to the nature of the call and the man’s behaviour, he was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. When he is released, said Foreman, the man will be taken into police custody.

Police said a detailed report will be submitted to Crown counsel for review.

— NEWS Staff

