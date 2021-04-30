RCMP arrest pair in Qualicum Beach in connection with identify theft

Several legitimate stolen IDs seized, pair released with promise to appear in court

Oceanside RCMP arrested two people in Qualicum Beach on Tuesday, April 27, in relation to identity fraud. (PQB News file photo)

Oceanside RCMP have arrested a man and a woman in connection with reported identity theft in Qualicum Beach.

On Tuesday, April 27, the police received information regarding a man in Qualicum Beach that was possibly involved in identity theft and related fraudulent activities.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said investigators were given a licence plate and description of the suspect’s vehicle. Oceanside RCMP General Investigation Section officers found the vehicle parked outside a hotel in Qualicum Beach and began surveillance.

Once the suspect’s identity was established, additional surveillance and investigation were performed and a search warrant was obtained to the search of the hotel room the suspect was fraudulently renting under an alias.

A 40-year-old man and 25-year-old woman of no fixed address were arrested in connection to the incident.

The search of the hotel revealed a large quantity of physical and digital evidence that suggested the suspects were fabricating identification while involved in identity theft and other fraudulent activities. The legitimate (stolen) identification of several victims were recovered.

Both suspects have since been released with a promise to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court.

Police continue to comb through a significant quantity of evidence and further fraud-related charges are anticipated, said Foreman.

fraudqualicum beachRCMP