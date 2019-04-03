Members of the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team entering a home in Errington on April 3. (RCMP photo)

RCMP bust reported drug lab in Errington

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Oceanside RCMP officials say a reputed drug lab has been busted in Errington.

Police reported that shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Oceanside RCMP were called to reports of suspicious activities in a mobile home in Errington. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence in plain view that suggested illicit drugs were being made in the home.

Police secured the residence, prepared a search warrant and obtained judicial authorization to enter the residence and search for evidence to support drug-related charges.

On April 3, the Oceanside RCMP called the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team from RCMP Headquarters in Surrey. A search of the home was performed in the early afternoon.

READ MORE: Crime Report: Oceanside RCMP kept busy

Police said two men are connected to the residence and charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are being considered.

“These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders,” said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier. “We are very fortunate to have access to the CLEAR Team in order to help us dismantle homemade labs.”

BC Ambulance Service and Coombs Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department personnel were also on-scene to assist police.

— NEWS Staff

