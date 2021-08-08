RCMP have confirmed that a person drowned off Long Beach on Saturday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP confirm fatal drowning near Tofino

Police have confirmed a fatal drowning off Long Beach, near Tofino, on Saturday night.

Sgt. Chris Manseau of the BC RCMP told the Westerly News that Tofino RCMP were called to the scene around 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and by the time police arrived, a person was receiving first aid on the beach.

Manseau said police took statements from witnesses, but “at this stage it doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious.”

“Nothing suspicious, just very tragic,” he said.

He added the BC Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.


