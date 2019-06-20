RCMP deploys special unit in Comox Valley to combat organized crime

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit spends four days targeting organized crime in Courtenay

The Comox Valley RCMP called in some reinforcements over the weekend.

After two shootings just a day apart, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) were deployed in the Comox Valley.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells, who had a meeting with members of the local detachment following the shootings, said he was aware of the plans to bring in the special unit.

“I did indeed know about it,” said Wells. “When I met with the RCMP after the shootings they informed me that this is what they planned on doing, and to keep quiet on it because they didn’t want anyone to be aware of what was happening.

“The fact that we got the crack team of B.C. coming in to ferret out … assist the local RCMP, I think that’s amazing. It’s awesome teamwork, very targeted, and can be very effective in terms of trying to turn things around.”

According to a press release issued by the Comox Valley RCMP, the purpose of UGET is to mitigate, disrupt, and suppress any further violence. The police officers conduct active and high visibility enforcement in the community, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity.

“One of the integral components of the overall CFSEU-BC enforcement strategy are the Uniform Gang Enforcement Teams (UGET),” says Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, CFSEU-BC media relations officer. “UGET represents the overt, tactical and specialized uniform presence of CFSEU-BC, which will directly interact with individuals involved in organized criminal activity to help our agency deliver on our mandate. Providing UGET support to Comox Valley is a positive for the community and law enforcement.”

Over four days in the Comox Valley, UGET members checked numerous cars and people, almost all of them with associations to the street-level drug trade. The team seized drugs, cell phones, a machete, knives, three replica firearms, a smoke grenade and one rifle.

“The attendance of these additional police officers was noticed by the general public and by those involved in criminal activity,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon, Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “We are sending a strong message that violence will not be tolerated in this community.”

Wells said the while the weekend blitz was effective, the battle against organized crime in the Comox Valley is an ongoing effort.

“Right after the election, before I was even sworn in, we had a meeting to talk about some of the major issues in town, and this [organized crime] was one of them,” said Wells. “One of the other things that they have started to do is the community policing, where they are walking around, and have the cycling RCMP officers, and are able to get into the nooks and crannies of the city that otherwise would kind of be left unto themselves.

“What I said before, and I will reiterate, we really want people to know that if they see or hear anything suspicious that they let the RCMP know about it. Even if they can’t respond right away, it can be put into their ‘hot list’ of places so they can keep the pressure on. I think that is really the key going forward. We want to keep applying that pressure so that people know this type of anti-social behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for additional details on the weekend deployment.

Previous story
Inhumane practice of carving fins off live sharks to become illegal in Canada
Next story
B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District approves one cannabis store, denies another

Stores would have been located across the street from one another in Cherry Creek

UPDATED: Taylor Flats wildfire in the Alberni Valley under control

Fire is located close to Highway 4 near Sproat Lake

EDITORIAL: Plastics ban needs to start from the top

The more people talk about the plastics ban, the more it may catch on elsewhere…

West Coast Amateur in Port Alberni a success

Top overall winner, with a gross score of 140, was Derek Reid from Arbutus Ridge

ARTS AROUND: Last call for cruise ship vendors

Last cruise ship arrives in the Alberni Inlet on July 6

VIDEO: Sproat Lake Fire Department demonstrates sprinkler safety

Demonstration only took 3-5 minutes to create a deadly scenario where no one could survive

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

Nanaimo a prime market for new plane, Air Canada says

Vice-president previews Airbus A220, praises Nanaimo’s growth in passenger numbers

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

RCMP deploys special unit in Comox Valley to combat organized crime

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit spends four days targeting organized crime in Courtenay

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Most Read