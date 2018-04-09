Oceanside RCMP called in an explosives unit from the Lower Mainland after a suspicious bottle was discovered near a swing at Community Park’s Ventureland playground in Parksville Sunday, April 8, 2018. — NEWS file photo

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ bottle in Parksville playground

Explosives unit called to Community Park; police seek info

  • Apr. 9, 2018 10:09 a.m.
  • News

An RCMP explosives unit detonated a “suspicious” bottle in Parksville’s Community Park at approximately midnight on April 9, 2018.

The Oceanside RCMP were called to Parksville Community Park at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 8, to reports of a suspicious bottle. Upon attendance, officers located a plastic bottle with a taped lid that had been left abandoned near a swingset at the park’s Ventureland Playground, police said in a written release.

The bottle was filled with a brightly coloured, unknown liquid and appeared to have something floating inside, the RCMP release stated.

In an abundance of caution, the RCMP Explosives Unit (EDU) were called to attend from the Lower Mainland. The Parksville Volunteer Fire Department contributed resources to help secure the area. At around midnight, EDU officers used an explosive to detonate the bottle.

“At this point it is unknown whether the device was in fact something that was dangerous, or whether it was a hoax made to look like a homemade explosive,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman, RCMP spokesperson. “Regardless, a lot of resources and stress resulted from the actions of someone — someone the RCMP would like to identify and speak with.”

Those with any information about this incident are asked to please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

— NEWS staff and RCMP news release

Previous story
Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey
Next story
Alberni participates in province-wide Homeless Count

Just Posted

Alberni participates in province-wide Homeless Count

Second homeless count in Port Alberni will take place April 11

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Port Alberni shows support for Humboldt

Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be holding a vigil on Thursday, April 12

Big Read: locked out of the woods

Vancouver Islanders struggle to balance back country public access with private land protection

Bands play tribute to pop, rock stars on Alberni stage

Two nights of tributes raise money for Alberni District Secondary athletics department

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ bottle in Parksville playground

Explosives unit called to Community Park; police seek info

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims

Social media users leave hockey sticks on porches in tribute to Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Adam Hadwin finishes tied for 24th at Masters

B.C. golfer cards personal-best finish at “major” tournament

North Island College now a development centre for Red Cross instructors

Future Red Cross First Aid instructors on North Vancouver Island now have… Continue reading

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Most Read