RCMP discriminated against Colten Boushie’s mother, report finds

RCMP discriminated against Colten Boushie’s mother, report finds

Watchdog’s report finds RCMP discriminated against Colten Boushie’s mother

The 22-year-old man from Red Pheasant First Nation was shot and killed in Aug. 2016, while sitting in SUV

A watchdog’s report into how Mounties handled the high-profile shooting death of a young Indigenous man in Saskatchewan has found officers discriminated against his mother.

The finding is detailed in a report by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, which reviewed the investigation into the death of Colten Boushie.

The 22-year-old Cree man from Red Pheasant First Nation was shot and killed in August 2016, while sitting in an SUV which had been driven onto the farm of Gerald Stanley near Biggar, Sask.

A jury acquitted Stanley of second-degree murder, after he testified to having fired warning shots and that his gun “just went off.”

The commission found that the way officers treated Boushie’s mother when they notified her of his death amounted to discrimination based on race.

The report detailed how one officer questioned Debbie Baptiste about whether she had been drinking and someone also told her to “get it together.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation
Next story
Canadian faith leaders preach value of COVID-19 vaccines among followers

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni looks at redirecting taxes to help pay for new pool

Taxes from new developments in 2020 could be put into reserve fund

"Occupy the Shelter" protesters have set up a covered area, propane heaters and some tents in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, to protest the way homelessness is being dealt with. Oct. 25, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BC Housing report calls for changes at Port Alberni’s shelter

Third-party consultant makes 10 recommendations to improve service, safety, communication

Soap for Hope representatives fill Port Alberni volunteer Larry McGifford’s truck full of personal hygiene items that are destined for a number of charitable organizations to be distributed in the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a… Continue reading

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

In this file photo, a lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (By THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lotto Max ticket bought in B.C. worth $13 million

Friday’s winning numbers: 02, 07, 08, 26, 30, 43 and 48

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

Most Read