Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek logging blockade near Port Renfrew

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

RCMP is enforcing the injunction against the Fairy Creek blockade that has prevented access to the Fairy Creek Watershed area since August 2020.

The blockade has been the focal point of a wider discussion on old-growth logging in the province. Blockaders, who formed into a group they call the Rainforest Flying Squad, say they are protecting the last intact stand of old-growth in the province.

Licence holder Teal-Cedar Projects, a member of the Teal Jones Group, was granted the injunction April 1 by the B.C. Supreme Court, where Justice Frits Verhoeven ruled that the protesters’ argument was with the government, not Teal Jones, and therefore their blockade was illegal.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek blockades must go, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Protesters will be allowed to remain in a designated area “to allow for peaceful, lawful and safe protest and be visible to employees of Teal-Cedar Products, their contractors, the police and media,” the RCMP said in a statement Monday morning.

But any persons who breach the injunction order will be arrested, according to the release.

RCMP said they took the intervening weeks to plan how to enforce the injunction in such a remote area. Fairy Creek is near Port Renfrew, approximately two hours outside of Victoria on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

“We also took into consideration the unpredictable nature of what we could face in the remote area, and so we are deploying additional police resources with specialized skills to provide support,” the RCMP wrote.

As of May 17, they have established a temporary checkpoint to control access down the McClure Forest Service Road, which leads into the Fairy Creek Watershed.

Hereditary and elected chiefs from the Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations will be allowed in, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

Meanwhile, the Rainforest Flying Squad has appealed the injunction, arguing the court erred by determining consideration of the logging permit outweighed “public interest in preserving the few remaining old-growth forests in British Columbia.”

They added the B.C. government as a third party, hoping that will allow them to raise a claim about charter rights and to involve government commitments Rainforest Flying Squad claims are being neglected.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek protesters add province to legal appeal

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protestRCMPWest Shore

Previous story
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour
Next story
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Just Posted

Residents living in the 41-unit King George Apartments on Fifth Avenue and Argyle Street in Port Alberni will be able to remain there after the Canadian Mental Health Association and Province of B.C. partnered to purchase the building in May 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Province steps in to secure housing for Alberni apartment tenants

CHMA receives $3-million grant to help purchase building near city hall

Port Alberni’s first movie theatre, started before 1920, was originally located on First Avenue, across from Alberni Hardware. This photo is one of 24,000 included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN09360 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s first movie theatre

The Port Theatre was destroyed by a fire in 1952

The North Island College campus in Port Alberni is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College to offer digital and in-person classes this fall

In-person classes will be able to resume in September

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data showing new cases by local health area for the week of May 2-8. (BCCDC image)
Vancouver Island COVID-19 local case counts the lowest they’ve been all year

On some areas of Island, more than 60 per cent of adults have received a vaccine dose

A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island Wednesday

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(PQB News file photo)
RCMP on the hunt for serial Rathtrevor Beach flasher

Two separate incidents noted at provincial park on April 30 and May 14

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek logging blockade near Port Renfrew

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read