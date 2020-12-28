Police issued a fine and dispersed a rally of about 30 anti-mask protesters who gathered at the intersection of Aulds Road and the old Island Highway for about two hours Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Police issued a fine and dispersed a rally of about 30 anti-mask protesters who gathered at the intersection of Aulds Road and the old Island Highway for about two hours Sunday. (Photo submitted)

RCMP hand out $2,300 fine at roadside anti-mask rally in Nanaimo

About 30 people gathered for ‘Freedom Rally’ at intersection of old Island Highway and Aulds Road

Nanaimo RCMP handed out a hefty fine and told anti-mask protesters to move along or receive more fines during a roadside rally Sunday.

About 30 people gathered for what they called a Freedom Rally, which happened from noon to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Aulds Road and the old Island Highway.

According to an e-mail from one of the protesters, the individuals gathered were “standing for the freedom of choice, speech, assembly, opinion and more.”

Nanaimo RCMP attended and handed one person in the group a fine for $2,300 under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for contravening public health orders around gatherings and events.

Nanaimo RCMP Sgt. Mike Eggen said the order can cover a number of infractions for gatherings or other events where COVID-19 precautions are not taken, such as not having hand sanitation or washroom facilities.

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19

READ ALSO: Anti-maskers hold rally along the highway in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: No tickets for anti-maskers on B.C. Ferries

READ ALSO: 11 teens ticketed in Nanaimo for allegedly gathering without regard for COVID-19 orders


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off
Next story
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe; man remains missing from Lake Cowichan

Just Posted

An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free<ins> as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019</ins>. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
QUINN’S QUIPS: Happy endings are hard to find

Homelessness and addiction make for vicious cycle

Firefighters Rob Favel, left, from Beaver Creek VFD, Wendy Stander from Sproat Lake VFD and Lt. Ryan Devries from Cherry Creek VFD accept 75 teddy bears from Port Alberni Toy Run members Robin Klatt, second from left, and Greg Philpott, second from right. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Rural fire departments receive Port Alberni Toy Run teddy bears

Bears were purchased and donated back by supporters

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

Hilda and Mike Hanson of Port Alberni, their four children and an unnamed guest pose for a family Christmas photo circa 1960s. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN03253 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Christmas in the Alberni Valley

Take a peek into history with the Alberni Valley Museum

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Most Read