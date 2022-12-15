RCMP in Port Alberni and Nanaimo looking for alleged violent offender

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find an individual who they say is a suspect in “several ongoing criminal investigations” on the mid Island.
According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, 38-year-old Peter Alexander is wanted on an outstanding warrant from Port Alberni, stemming from an incident in early February when he was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs and a replica handgun. He was released from custody, but has failed to comply with his release conditions, say police.
“[He] is actively involved in criminal activity in Nanaimo and throughout central Vancouver Island, and should also be considered violent,” the release noted.
The suspect is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 or the Port Alberni RCMP non-emergency line at 250-723-2424.
