RCMP in Port Alberni are warning the public about vigilante justice

An Alberni man under investigation for child luring, was found tied up inside a home

A man that RCMP in Port Alberni say is part of an ongoing child luring investigation had to be rescued on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 3600 block of Bruce Street during the lunch hour and found the 28-year-old man injured and restrained inside the home.

He was released from the restraints by police, and taken to hospital for medical attention. Police believe the man was being restrained as a result of vigilante actions. They are now investigating those involved for criminal offences, who could be charged with assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

“Police want to stress that at no time should the public take the law into their own hands,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden Port Alberni RCMP.

“These are serious matters and the police are investigating and taking appropriate steps to address the original complaint filed in March. Vigilante actions like these are not only illegal and put people in danger, but they also have the potential to compromise the original ongoing investigation.”

Police did not release any names in this incident and no charges have been filed at this time in either case of the child luring, or the forcible confinement.