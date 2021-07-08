RCMP intercept stolen vehicle on its way into Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP intercepted a stolen vehicle on its way into town earlier this week.

On July 7, 2021 at approximately 8 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report that a vehicle stolen from the Duncan area was traveling on Highway 4 into Port Alberni.

RCMP say members tracked the vehicle’s movement until they were able to safely isolate it and stop it.

Two young adults were arrested from the vehicle without incident and are required to appear in court on charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000. RCMP say they are releasing limited details to prevent disclosure of police tactics.

No injuries or damage occurred in the course of the investigation.

duncanPort AlberniRCMP