RCMP: Intruder grabs gun cases then flees from Whiskey Creek home

Police dogs called in to collar 28-year-old man

Oceanside RCMP have taken a 28-year-old man into custody following a daytime break-and-enter in Whiskey Creek.

On Sept. 7, Oceanside RCMP were called to the 3400 block of Alberni Highway in Whiskey Creek.

A woman coming home heard rummaging in her basement. She called out, thinking it was a family member. When nobody answered but the sounds continued, she immediately called the police. A man reportedly ran up the stairs and out of the house, carrying gun cases.

Police attended the area, set up containment, and called in the RCMP Police Dog Services. PDS arrived and started tracking the suspect down a nearby creek.

“We are truly fortunate to have access to police dogs and their highly skilled handlers. In cases like this they are an invaluable resource,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP.

They found Cody Jacob Corbett, of no fixed address, hiding nearby and arrested him without incident. He did not have any stolen firearms on him. PDS continued searching and dogs were able to locate the hunting rifles.

Corbett is slated to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on Sept. 24.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

