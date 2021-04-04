Police cordoned off the block of Fifth Avenue from Burde Street to Bute Street in front of the Phoenix House sobering centre in the early-morning hours of Sunday, April 4, 2021. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Man stabbed in early-morning incident in Port Alberni

This is the second stabbing in a week in the same neighbourhood

A Port Alberni man was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria after a stabbing in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Just after 3 a.m. Port Alberni RCMP received a call regarding the stabbing of a man in his abdomen and arm, an RCMP spokesperson said. The incident occurred at Phoenix House, a shelter and sobering centre on Fifth Avenue. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has been identified but is still at large, according to RCMP. The two people involved apparently know each other.

READ: Port Alberni RCMP seeking witness in homicide investigation

Fifth Avenue from Burde to Bute streets was blocked off for several hours. Social media posts indicated police had several markers on the ground in the street in front of the sobering centre and they were taking photos in the area. The area was open to traffic again by mid-morning.

This is the second stabbing in the area in one week. A 20-year-old man, Clifton Johnston, was discovered lying on a sidewalk in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center with several stab wounds to his chest early in the morning on March 27, 2021. He did not survive his injuries. A suspect was arrested in that incident, however police are still seeking a witness who discovered Johnston at approximately 7:15 a.m. that morning.

Phoenix House, which operates Port Alberni’s sobering centre, is monitored by video surveillance. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni includes the city’s sobering centre, which is operated by Port Alberni Shelter Society. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

