A member of the RCMP forensics team returns from his vehicle to a room at the Bluebird Motel on Third Avenue in Port Alberni on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

RCMP investigate sudden death at Port Alberni motel

No names or other details were released

Port Alberni RCMP were called to a local motel to investigate a sudden death this morning, Nov. 25.

An RCMP forensics team, including at least one member in a white protective suit, attended the Bluebird Motel for several hours on Thursday, Nov. 25.

“There’s nothing to suggest anything suspicious,” Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne said. “There’s nothing that causes us any concern.”

Once the forensics team wraps up the case will be turned over to the B.C. Coroners’ Service, Dionne said. This is not an unusual procedure for any unexpected death, he added.


The Bluebird Motel is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

