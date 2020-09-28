RCMP investigating after tires slashed in Port Alberni neighbourhood

RCMP are looking for anyone with information or video surveillance

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after multiple vehicles were found with slashed tires over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Port Alberni RCMP received multiple reports identifying 10 or more vehicles with their tires slashed in the area of McNaughton Avenue and Frank Street overnight.

Police attended and patrolled the area, interviewed multiple residents and canvassed for video or witnesses.

Police are requesting that if anyone has video surveillance of the area, observed suspicious activity there overnight or has any information to identity those responsible, contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

