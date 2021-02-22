RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP investigating suspicious incident at Port Alberni McDonald’s

RCMP remind people to call them immediately

The Port Alberni RCMP is investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint that occurred outside the Johnston Road McDonald’s on Friday, Feb. 19.

A woman said she observed two males in a mud-splashed black Subaru staring at her when she arrived in the parking lot, and when she returned to her vehicle one male moved their vehicle to block her in, then approached her window and requested she lower her window to talk, Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne said.

The second male approached her passenger door and attempted to open it. The woman did not open her doors or windows but leaned on her car horn and began yelling. The males departed.

The young woman was travelling to Nanaimo from outside Port Alberni in a grey Hyundai Accent car when she said the incident occurred. Her Facebook post Saturday about the incident quickly went viral on Vancouver Island.

Dionne reminds people that in order for police to properly investigate they need to hear directly from complainants, preferably sooner than later.

“This driver did the right things to keep herself safe, she didn’t engage with the strangers, kept her vehicle locked and drew attention to the situation,” Dionne said. She called and reported the incident to RCMP on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the exchange or who might have dash camera video or other information regarding this incident to contact the police at 250-723-2424 and reference Port Alberni Detachment file No. 2021-1681.

Recent social media posts regarding suspicious vehicles—including a white van—are prompting calls to the police, however Dionne said these posts don’t create files for investigation. “If you observe incidents of concern for public safety, please report them to the detachment as soon as possible.

“When we receive these reports in real time we are able to identify vehicles and operators involved. Our involvement can identify and prevent criminal behaviour or establish patterns that require further investigation.

“If you feel your safety is at risk, call 911.”

Dionne said a white van was pulled over Monday morning in the Victoria Quay area “but it didn’t have the hallmarks that made it a matter of interest.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP investigating suspicious incident at Port Alberni McDonald’s

RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

NIC’s Port Alberni campus is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

2020 and 2021 graduates can have photos taken in grad regalia

A new sign went up at Port Alberni’s food hub in mid-January 2021. (TWITTER PHOTO)
Port Alberni food hub opens commercial kitchen space

Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals can use the facility

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cause of faulty AV Multiplex ammonia readings solved

Facility will reopen Sunday morning (Feb. 21) for regular programming

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public tips to help locate Brian Sutherland, wanted for mischief and uttering threats after allegedly trying to break down a door and smashing a window of a south Nanaimo home last week. (Photo submitted)
Man wanted after allegedly trying to break through door and window of Nanaimo home

Brian Sutherland, 31, wanted for mischief and uttering threats

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Chemainus Festival of Murals Society president Tom Andrews displays the Chemainus Dollars $10 bill with the same scene on it as The Native Heritage mural. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Unique currency spendable in Chemainus becoming a collectible only

A female bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning found at Shelter Point Distillery is currently receiving treatment at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). Screenshot/Shelter Point TikTok
VIDEO: Eagle rescued at Vancouver Island distillery suffering from lead poisoning

The eagle’s recovery is currently “touch and go”

Most Read