A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Mounties have launched a criminal investigation into CP Rail for a train derailment near Field that left three men dead in 2019.

The derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m. MST on Feb. 4, 2019. Three men from Calgary died: conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer.

The train was en-route to Vancouver when it came to a stop at the Spiral Tunnels, waiting for clearance of no oncoming trains to proceed so the emergency brakes were deployed.

TSB investigators believe the train was stopped for about three hours before it began to “move on its own,” exceeding speed limits as it moved faster down the steep terrain.

In total, 99 of the train’s 112 cars left the tracks as it came barrelling down the Spiral Tunnels out of control.

The criminal probe by Mounties comes after officers completed a preliminary review into the incident, which involved consultation with Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada.

The CP Police are aware of the ongoing RCMP investigation.

“We will not speculate as to potential charges or the scope or breadth of the investigation, we will allow the evidence to lead us, as always,” said Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for the RCMP.

READ MORE: Train that derailed and killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

READ MORE:RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

In April 2020, the TSB said its investigation confirmed that winter conditions and cold temperatures caused the train’s air brakes to lose pressure and roll down Field Hill uncontrollably.

The investigation called into question the efficacy of the No. 1 brake test.

A review of CP Rail’s hazard notifications revealed multiple instances of crews controlling speed descending the Field Hill in winter operating conditions.

“CP will cooperate with the RCMP in its investigation into the Feb. 4, 2019 derailment near Field, B.C,” read a statement from CP.

“From the beginning, CP has stated that it is available and willing to discuss relevant matters with the RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board and all other agencies involved.”

As the matter is under investigation, CP has no further comment.

READ MORE:Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

CP Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada gives OK to Boeing 737 Max changes but planes still grounded
Next story
29 pairs of sunglasses stolen from Nanaimo business

Just Posted

TOY RUN MAKES A DIFFERENCE Port Alberni Toy Run members delivered $1,000 of groceries from Quality Foods to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Toy Run purchased most of the food using funds from their new teddy bear sales this year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run makes food donation to Salvation Army

Salvation Army received $1,000 worth of groceries

A painting called Wrung Out by Shannon McWhinney. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery celebrates winter season

New exhibit can be viewed online or by appointment

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Volunteer gives name, dignity to people living rough

“Our aim is to get people off the streets. We don’t want to have to have a warming centre.”

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Port Alberni ending year with positives in business

Port Alberni will wrap up 2020 with a $13-million gift from Paper Excellence

Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre runs until Dec. 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Enjoy late night shopping at Rollin Art Centre

Mistletoe Market is on now until Dec. 23

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

The former Woodwynn Farm property now officially belongs to the Tsartlip First Nation. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province returns $7.7M Greater Victoria farm to Island First Nation

Leadership of Nation now consulting membership for best future use

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A still from surveillance video showing a suspect allegedly stealing 29 pairs of sunglasses from Diamond Eyes Optical on Fifth Street in the wee hours Monday morning. (Photo submitted)
29 pairs of sunglasses stolen from Nanaimo business

Crime happened early Monday morning at Diamond Eyes Optical on Fifth Street

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Most Read