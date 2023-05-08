The RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in locating Joseph Alexander Smith, 42, who was last seen in Duncan on May 2. (Submitted photo)

The RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in locating Joseph Alexander Smith, 42, who was last seen in Duncan on May 2. (Submitted photo)

RCMP looking for information on missing Cowichan man

Joseph Alexander Smith last seen on May 2 in Duncan

  • May. 8, 2023 1:58 p.m.
  • News

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Joseph Alexander Smith was last seen in Duncan on May 2 at around 3:30 p.m.

At that time, he was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, dark-coloured vest, dark-coloured sweat pants and Air Jordan shoes.

Smith is described as Caucasian, 5 foot 9 tall, 225 pounds, with a dark-coloured Mohawk haircut.

Smith is known to travel in a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado 4-door black truck with a rack on the back.

The licence plate is BR8 964.

He has not been in contact with family or friends since May 2 and police and his family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts or the location of the truck is asked to call the RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kootenay Lake ferry completion pushed back to late 2024, service begins 2025
Next story
‘Persona non grata:’ Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Tory MP

Just Posted

A painting by Ann McIvor titled “Curious.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Art exhibit shows creativity of nature in Port Alberni

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks exchange handshakes following a five-game series in the Interior Conference Finals. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs to face defending champs Penticton Vees in Fred Page Cup

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Colleen Peters (with umbrella) and her granddaughters, Alannah and Tatianna Peters, walk along Victoria Quay in the MMIWG2+ Walk of Remembrance, May 5, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Walkers remember missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people

Pop-up banner image