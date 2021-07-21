RCMP looking for elderly couple last seen near Honeymoon Bay on Tuesday

Victoria residents are believed to have been heading from Lake Cowichan to Port Renfrew

The Lake Cowichan RCMP are looking for missing persons Nadia Elkouni and Helmy Sherif. They were last seen near Honeymoon Bay around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. (Submitted)

The Lake Cowichan RCMP is asking the public to help locate an missing elderly Victoria couple.

Helmy Sherif and Nadia Elkoui were last seen on Tuesday, July 20, around 5:30 p.m. in the Honeymoon Bay area. They were travelling in their black 2014 Toyota Corolla with Alberta licence plate BKX0192.

According to a widely shared Facebook post, the couple was headed from Lake Cowichan to Port Renfrew, and it is believed they may have been stopped at the Gordon Road main gate, then tried to find another route.

Sherif, 82, is described as a white man, 5-foot-7 (170 cm) and 155 lbs (71 kg), with grey hair, grey mustache and brown eyes. Elkouni, 72, is described as a white woman, 5-foot-7 (170 cm) and 220 lbs (99 kg), with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they are very concerned for Sherif and Elkouni’s health and well-being, but there is nothing to indicate foul play.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

Stock photo of black Toyota Corolla similar to what Helmy Sherif and Nadia Elkouni were driving. (Submitted)

Nadia Elkouni

Helmy Sherif

