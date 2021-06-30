RCMP looking for missing Cowichan Valley man

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on June 11

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Cowichan Valley man who has not been seen in nearly three weeks.

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on Friday, June 11, and was reported missing on Saturday, June 26.

Beaven does not have a fixed address in the Duncan area, and is known to associate in the Victoria and Nanaimo area. Police say he lives a high-risk lifestyle and that family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Beaven does not have a cell phone.

Beaven is described as a white man, 5-foot-8 and 161 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Beaven or his whereabouts shoud contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing person

Previous story
Senate passes net-zero bill and budget bill before rising for summer break
Next story
Trapped in Ethiopia’s Tigray, people ‘falling like leaves’

Just Posted

A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel patrols the waters around Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Fisherman rescued after falling overboard in Alberni Inlet

Maren Longman delivers a compelling valedictory speech in front of her family and a few other people at the ADSS Theatre on June 18, 2021. Her speech (which she did in one take) was recorded to be included in the 2021 graduation video. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Class of 2021 can heal the world, says Alberni valedictorian

Alberni District Secondary School graduates and longtime friends Paige Maher, left, and Cortney Cameron have fun recording their MC speeches as part of the 2021 graduation ceremonies on June 18, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni grad MCs ‘do everything together’

The Bulldogs have added defenceman Kai Greaves to their roster for 2021-2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add to roster with GOJHL players