Chelsea Poirier was reported missing on Feb. 3. Photo supplied

RCMP looking for missing Island woman

Chelsea Poirier was last seen at her Comox Valley residence on Jan. 29

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Chelsea Poirier.

On Feb. 3, Poirier was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP. She was last seen at her residence in Courtenay on Jan. 29 at approximately 3 p.m.. She may be wearing a light-coloured rain jacket and carrying a black purse. Poirier is a Caucasian female who is approximately 4’9” and 90 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Chelsea Poirier, or know where she may be, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Chinese Canadian community celebrates Lunar New Year

Lion dance, lunch featured during Athletic Hall festivities

Sixty seats added to North Island College health-care assistant program

Additions more than double the seats for health-care assistants at NIC

‘Significant snowfall’ in the weather forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Tuesday

Alberni wrestlers see success on home turf

ADSS Juvenile Boys place second overall at 37th annual Invitational

Storm leaves Bamfield travellers stranded on either side of washed out gravel road

Gravel road washes out, stranding people in west coast community; floods low-lying Alberni areas

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

24-hour closure coming to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

Three suspects in custody after search warrants executed at two residences

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Most Read