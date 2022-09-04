Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Damien and Myles Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous

RCMP say 10 people have died and 15 have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

They say they are looking for two suspects — Damien and Myles Sanderson — who are considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the dead and injured were found in 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

She says the injured have been taken to various hospitals, and there may be other victims who went to hospitals on their own.

She says some people were targeted and others were attacked at random.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal stabbingSaskatchewan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

Just Posted

Folk artist Richard Garvey will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Sept. 8, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Folk singer Richard Garvey brings message of hope to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Breanna Patterson assists a client at Evergreen Seniors Home in Campbell River as part of her practicum hours in the Practical Nursing program at NIC. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Provincial bursary improves access to nursing program at North Island College

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port McNeill local ready to return to home ice for preseason BCHL games

Erik Bowkett of Western Canada Marine Response Corporation and Shelley Chrest of the Port Alberni Port Authority board cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Water Street Dock on Thursday, Sept. 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Water Street Dock opens waterfront access in Port Alberni