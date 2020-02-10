The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau. Family and friends have lost contact with her and her current whereabouts are unknown. (Photo submitted)

RCMP looking for young woman from Nanaimo who has gone missing

Police asking for public’s help to try to locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau

The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help locate a woman with whom family and friends have lost contact.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau’s current whereabouts are unknown. A family member contacted the Nanaimo RCMP on Thursday and expressed concern for Bureau’s safety and well-being.

Investigators have learned that Bureau is believed to be of no fixed address, has no cell phone and has stopped all social media updates and contact with her family.

Bureau is white, 5-foot-6 and weighs 140 pounds. The picture provided was taken in recent weeks.

Anyone with information on Bureau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

