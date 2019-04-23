RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach

The woman who was found floating face down in the waters off Gyro Beach Sunday afteroon has been identified as Caitlin Midori Bradley.

Mounties identified Bradley, who according to her social media account was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death and advance their ongoing investigation. The 29-year-old is a resident of Surrey, though friends say she’d called Kelowna home for awhile.

“Retracing Caitlin Bradley’s movements leading up to her death will be one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

“At this point in the investigation, although the Caitlin’s death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Friends and family have mourned Bradley on social media as news of hear death filtered out around the city.

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin .. Thank you for everything .. I wish I had answered your last text,” said rapper ‘Lil Windex’, on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on another post.

Police have secured a portion of Gyro Beach in Kelowna. Witnesses on scene say a body was found. (Sydney Morton – Capital News)

Emergency personnel and investigators cleared from Kelowna’s Gyro Beach late Monday, and the area was once again re-opened to the general public.

It was just a day earlier when RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to Gyro Beach after they received a report of a person, floating face down in the waters of Okanagan Lake just off the shore.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Caitlin Bradley’s death, as police work to establish a time line.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

