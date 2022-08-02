(File photo)

RCMP: Man arrested following complaint of break-and-enter, assault in Nanoose Bay

Police responded to complaint morning of July 30

A man was arrested after Oceanside RCMP received a complaint alleging a break-and-enter and sexual assault in the Nanoose Bay area.

Police responded to the complaint on the morning of July 30, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Stop signs reported stolen by vandals in Parksville

A 29-year-old man was reported to have broken into a residence at approximately 5:15 a.m. in the Morello Road area of Nanoose Bay and allegedly sexually assaulted a resident.

The man was located and arrested at approximately 11 a.m. He was subsequently released on bail and will appear in court in Nanaimo in September. No charges have been laid yet. A report to Crown Counsel will be prepared and submitted for charge consideration, Worth said.

Oceanside RCMP asks anyone with information about this incident who has not spoken with investigators to please contact the detachment at 250-248-6111, quoting file number 2022-7268.

— NEWS Staff

