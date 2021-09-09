(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP: Man flees scene after Parksville crash leaves person in critical condition

Air ambulance called in; police say man later taken into custody

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 8, following a single-vehicle collision in Parksville.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said that at 4:05 p.m., police responded to the collision near the Wembley Road and Reid Road intersection.

The reported driver, a Parksville man, fled the scene prior to police arrival but was subsequently located and taken into police custody. He will make an appearance in court on Sept. 9 to face several charges.

A 28-year-old Parksville man was injured in the collision and was airlifted by ambulance. He remains in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Nanaimo

Rose said the events leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the man fleeing from the scene are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

collisionParksvilleRCMP

Previous story
Leaders gear up for English-language debate tonight after French joust
Next story
Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

Just Posted

The Elections Canada office in Port Alberni is located at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road, between Anytime Fitness and The Brick. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ELECTION 2021: How to vote in Port Alberni

Family, friends and supporters gathered for a quiet memorial behind the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Sept. 1, 2021 to remember Russell Seeber, whose life ended tragically at the same location a few days earlier. A cross has been erected as a physical memorial. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Friends, family remember Port Alberni’s Russell Seeber as ‘lost soul,’ ‘helpful man’

A painting by Katerina Meglic, the newest artist on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens with new fall exhibit

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases