RCMP members search an area along the shoreline at Stories Beach south of Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 17, 2019. According to local RCMP, the search is not related to the Oct. 16 homicide in south Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

Members of the RCMP were combing the shoreline at Stories Beach this morning.

Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre wouldn’t comment on what the team was doing, only that there is no risk to public safety and he doesn’t believe it to be related to yesterday’s homicide in south Campbell River.

“There are members of the RCMP down there,” he said. “They’re conducting a ground search in regards to another investigation. There’s no risk to the public or anything down there.”

Three unmarked police cars were pulled off the Island Highway near Seawave Road south of Campbell River. RCMP members were searching an area between the road and the beach and had placed red flags throughout.

In an update this afternoon, Tyre said the search is related to an ongoing investigation, “the nature of which we are not releasing at this time.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

RCMP members search an area along the shoreline at Stories Beach south of Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 17, 2019. According to local RCMP, the search is not related to the Oct. 16 homicide in south Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Green Party leader Elizabeth May rolls through Vancouver Island to boost a party stronghold
Next story
STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

Just Posted

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to campaign in Port Alberni

Singh joins Courtenay-Alberni candidate for rally to kick off final weekend before election

More people seek addiction treatment in Port Alberni, but opioid crisis still critical, says CAT

Public information session scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24

BC Transit to offer free bus services in Port Alberni on Election Day

Alberni Valley residents will be able to ride the bus for free on Election Day

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists show their love of nature

“Spirits of Earth, Wind and Water” is on now until Oct. 30

EDITORIAL: Port Alberni arts deserve our support

Portal Players Dramatic Society is poised to perform a popular musical beginning this week…

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

“No further updates until either an agreement is reached or one party or the other breaks off talks”

Pole-climbing thieves pilfering wire in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Repairs are costly and thefts jeopardize public safety

Green Party leader Elizabeth May rolls through Vancouver Island to boost a party stronghold

Mocks media, evokes Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and promises change

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police make arrest on an outstanding warrant dating back to January

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Most Read