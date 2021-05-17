Nathan Zuk had left his mother’s residence in Whaletown on Cortes Island in mid-December 2020 in a 14’ skiff rowboat and headed to an unknown location near the Pryce Channel, Deer passage, or Toba Inlet. Photo courtesy RCMP

RCMP need help finding man who set off from Cortes Island in 14-foot rowboat

Nathan Zuk left in December, may have been last seen in Toba Inlet approximately three weeks ago

The Quadra Island RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Cortes Island man who set off in a small rowboat last December.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 9:42 am, the Quadra Island RCMP received a report that Nathan Zuk had left his mother’s residence in Whaletown, on Cortes Island in mid-December 2020 in a five-metre skiff and headed to an unknown location near the Pryce Channel, Deer Passage, or Toba Inlet.

The West Coast Marine Unit was called to assist and made patrols between Wednesday, May 5, 2021 and Monday, May 10, 2021 however the results were unsuccessful, according to a RCMP press release.

Information has been received that a person and vessel matching Zuk’s description was seen approximately three weeks ago in Toba Inlet.

Police are asking anyone who may frequent the inlet and islands within this area to be aware of their surroundings and call police with any observations that may be of assistance to the investigation.

Zuk has some medical issues and family and police are concerned for his well-being. He is described as: Caucasian male; 46 years-of age; 6’ 2 (188 cms); 181 lbs (82 kgs); Medium build; Hazel eyes; Brown wavy hair

If you have any information about Nathan Zuk, or where he might be, contact the Quadra Island RCMP at (250) 285-3631.

