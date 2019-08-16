Nanaimo RCMP seek help identifying a man they allege hid out in the ceiling of a north-end business overnight, took two monitors and walked out. (Submitted photo)

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they allege hid out overnight in a the ceiling of a business’s washroom on Vancouver Island before “breaking out” and robbing it.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened between 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 4 a.m. Aug. 11 at a business in the north end of Nanaimo, which police say can’t be named due to security reasons. According to surveillance footage, an unidentified man entered the store through its main entrance, walked into the men’s washroom, locked himself in a stall and hours after closing time, lifted himself up past the ceiling tiles and crawled over to the loss prevention officers’ office.

A motion alarm went off at approximately 4 a.m., said the press release.

READ ALSO: B.C. burglar hiding in ceiling caught after miscalculation

After breaking through the tiles and dropping down into the office, the man allegedly grabbed two monitors and exited the business through its front entrance.

Police refer to the man allegedly “breaking out” of the business as an “odd occurrence.”

Those with any information on the identity of the man or of the incident are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via its website, www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation
Next story
‘Nothing has changed:’ Tina Fontaine’s body pulled from river five years ago

Just Posted

Semi-truck crashes on Hwy. 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino-Ucluelet

Drivers heading in or out of Tofino-Ucluelet Friday afternoon should expect delays

Port Alberni city council reveals 2019-2023 strategic plan

Strategies include revitalization, truck route, public safety

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish in Barkley Sound

Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees six-foot creature normally found in tropical water

Port Alberni Shelter Society makes space for seniors

Former shelter on Eighth Avenue eyed for affordable housing for seniors

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

Most Read