RCMP on Vancouver Island warn of alleged ‘violent offender’ with 10 outstanding warrants

Police on the Lower Mainland advise police on Vancouver Island to watch for wanted man

Nanaimo RCMP are sharing information that Jack Kelley is wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants. (Photos submitted)

RCMP on Vancouver Island have been advised by police on the mainland to be aware of an alleged “violent offender” with 10 Canada-wide warrants.

Jack Lincoln Kelley, 34, is wanted in relation to allegations from last year including sexual assault, unlawful confinement, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of conditions.

“Investigators in the Lower Mainland recently alerted RCMP detachments on Vancouver Island that Kelley may be hiding out on the Island but that his whereabouts are currently unknown,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Kelley is caucasian, six feet tall with a muscular build and has a shaved head and a number of tattoos.

Anyone who sees Kelley is asked to call 911, the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, or the nearest police detachment.

