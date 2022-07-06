RCMP reports fatality after man is run over on Vancouver Island city street

  Jul. 6, 2022
  • News
Comox Valley RCMP cruiser

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating after an early morning collision resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man.

At approximately 1 a.m., RCMP were called to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle on the 3900 block of Ryan Road in Courtenay.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene who said that the man had been laying in the middle of the travel portion of the road when a vehicle nearly missed hitting him. The driver of that vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and activated their hazard lights in an effort to warn other oncoming drivers. Unfortunately, one of the oncoming drivers did not see the man laying in the road and struck him. The driver remained at the scene and was co-operative with the investigation.

“At this time, we do not know what the man was doing in the middle of the road,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “We will continue our investigation and will work with the BC Coroners Service to determine all the factors leading up to this man’s death, including whether or not he may have suffered an injury or medical incident prior to being struck by the vehicle.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-10001.

ALSO: Comox Valley man in custody for drugs, guns seizure

Comox Valleyfatal collisionRCMP

