Police in Nanaimo are thanking the public for helping identify the suspect in a purse-snatching captured on shopping mall security video. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police in Nanaimo are thanking the public for helping identify the suspect in a purse-snatching captured on shopping mall security video. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP say charges are coming in case of food-court purse snatcher in Nanaimo

Police thank public for tips which assisted with investigation

The Nanaimo RCMP now have a suspect in the case of a food-court purse-snatcher, and are thanking the public for assistance in helping identify the person responsible.

Police released a video and still image last week of a suspect in the incident, which happened the previous month inside Country Club Centre. The video showed a suspect removing the purse from the back of an unsuspecting woman’s chair, then walking away with it.

READ ALSO: Suspect sought by police after purse snatching at Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

“At this time, no information can be released on the person identified as charges have not been formally laid,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “Investigators are confident, though, the person identified by the general public is responsible for the theft. Investigators were also thoroughly impressed with the promptness and accuracy of the tips provided. A big thank you also goes out to the management of the Country Club mall for having installed excellent CCTV cameras, which captured the entire incident.”


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMPtheft

Previous story
Police shoot homicide suspect dead during B.C. marina hostage-taking
Next story
Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates to be suspended for domestic, outbound travellers

Just Posted

Terry Deakin of INEO Employment, third from left, presents the team at Power of Three with a COVID Resilience Award for 2022 at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce community excellence awards, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National HIstoric Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates three years of community excellence

Victoria Chicchini, left, and the rest of the Junior Leadership class at Alberni District Secondary School hold up inspirational signs and backpacks they have filled with items useful to people experiencing homelessness. The class donated backpacks to homelessness advocate Mark Braunagel on May 19, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni high school leadership students collect backpacks for people living on city’s streets

Vancouver Island’s kelp forests have responded in a variety of ways, according to research out of the University of Victoria. Unsplash/contributed photo
B.C. kelp is in hot water, but science may help save our underwater rainforests

Workers repair a water main break in Cherry Creek on March 8, 2022. The water system is 60 years old. (WES KOVACS/ Special to the AV News)
Watermain break in Cherry Creek prompts late-night alert