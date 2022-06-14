RCMP say charges are coming in case of food-court purse snatcher in Nanaimo

Police in Nanaimo are thanking the public for helping identify the suspect in a purse-snatching captured on shopping mall security video. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Nanaimo RCMP now have a suspect in the case of a food-court purse-snatcher, and are thanking the public for assistance in helping identify the person responsible.

Police released a video and still image last week of a suspect in the incident, which happened the previous month inside Country Club Centre. The video showed a suspect removing the purse from the back of an unsuspecting woman’s chair, then walking away with it.

“At this time, no information can be released on the person identified as charges have not been formally laid,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “Investigators are confident, though, the person identified by the general public is responsible for the theft. Investigators were also thoroughly impressed with the promptness and accuracy of the tips provided. A big thank you also goes out to the management of the Country Club mall for having installed excellent CCTV cameras, which captured the entire incident.”



