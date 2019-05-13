RCMP search for suspect in Vancouver Island road rage incident

Balaclava-wearing suspect bashed victim’s vehicle with baseball bat

  • May. 13, 2019 9:30 p.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP are seeking the public’s help gathering information regarding a road rage incident on May 6.

Police reported they received a call at 4:30 p.m. from a victim in the incident. The victim was driving south on the Island Highway near Bayview Park Drive in Lantzville when he was sideswiped by a truck towing a trailer.

He stopped his vehicle and the driver who had struck him exited his vehicle, wearing a balaclava mask and wielding a baseball bat. The suspect proceeded to walk up and smash the baseball bat through the victim’s driver’s-side window. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.

READ MORE: Errington store employee disarms bat-wielding bandit

The police currently do not have a suspect and are looking for public assistance. The truck was described as a 2002-2005 year model Dodge 2500 or 3500 series full-sized truck, with a crew cab and a short box.

The truck was grey in colour and reportedly had black fender flares. The truck was towing a 10-foot, single-axle flatdeck trailer at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP use police dog to collar suspect after Nanoose Bay vehicle theft

If you have information that could lead the RCMP to a suspect, please call Const. Fraser at the Oceanside RCMP detachment at 250-248-6111, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff

Most Read