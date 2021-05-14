UPDATE: Nanaimo woman who left home in ‘agitated state’ found safe

32-year-old left her home May 13 without taking any belongings, say police

Nanaimo RCMP were asking for help locating a missing 32-year-old woman who has since been located and is safe. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: RCMP report that the 32-year-old woman who had been reported missing has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Nanaimo RCMP, with a police dog, and a search and rescue team weren’t successful finding a missing woman last night and are now appealing to the public for help.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release advising that they are looking for assistance in locating 32-year-old Angela Argyle, who left her family home Thursday, May 13, “in an extremely agitated state” and has not been seen since. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. in the area of Maxey Road.

Argyle did not take any of her belongings with her, say police, adding that she was not dressed appropriately to be outside for prolonged periods of time.

As Argyle was on foot, Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services and Nanaimo Search and Rescue were called to search nearby bushes. Nothing was found, but a member of Nanaimo Search and Rescue stated that at approximately 6:30 p.m. a female was seen hitchhiking on the Nanaimo Parkway near the Northfield Road intersection rest stop.

Argyle is Caucasian, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with long brown hair, hazel eyes and may be wearing a sleeveless black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-17393.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personMissing woman