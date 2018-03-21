RCMP searching for man wanted on sexual assault charges

William Meers is known to frequent the Duncan area

The Sooke RCMP are on the lookout for a man known to frequent the Duncan area.

William Meers is wanted on two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and seven counts of breech of recognizance.

He is described as an Aboriginal male, 173 cm tall (5-foot-8), 70 kg (155 lbs), with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who encounters Meers or knows of his whereabouts should contact the local RCMP.

“Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Meers,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of North District RCMP advised.

Previous story
RCMP searching for man wanted on sexual assault charges
Next story
LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

Just Posted

Kinder Morgan protest planned for Port Alberni

Protest is part of a nationwide movement on Friday, March 23

Get emergency prepared with workshop at Capitol Theatre

Emergency preparedness workshop will take place on Friday, Mar. 23

Beaver Creek home destroyed in early morning fire

A house on Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road caught fire early Wednesday morning

BIZ BEAT: The Power of friendship leads to the Power of Three

Holistic health services available at the Studio on Third

Celebrate spring in Port Alberni with art workshop

“Fabulous Fabrics” will teach you how to make a fabric collage

Alberni Valley Curling Club hosts Mixed Bonspiel

Bonspiel is more than just a sporting event

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Testing confirmed feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Island Good program makes it easier to shop locally

New labelling initiative to be tested in grocery stores

B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

Premier John Horgan said money will allow for a 34-per-cent increase in surgeries

Most Read