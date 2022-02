RCMP are searching for a man missing from Port Alberni.

The 42-year-old Robert Moynes was reported missing to the RCMP on Feb. 6, 2022, with concerns for his wellbeing. Port Alberni RCMP are requesting any information regarding his whereabouts in order to confirm his safety.

If you see him, please contact the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424 and provide his location.

