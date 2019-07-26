Nanaimo RCMP and Crime Stoppers are assisting Port Alberni RCMP with an ATM fraud investigation. The man pictured is alleged to have fraudulently withdrawn money from a TD Canada Trust in Port Alberni. (Submitted photo)

RCMP seek assistance in Port Alberni ATM fraud

Incident happened in March at TD Canada Trust on 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP have reached out to Nanaimo RCMP and Crime Stoppers for assistance in a months-old ATM fraud investigation.

The incident dates back to March 15, at 1:33 a.m., when an unknown man was said to have withdrawn a sizable amount of money from a victim’s bank account at the TD Canada Trust on 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni, according to a press release. The loss of money was said to cause significant financial distress to the victim.

RCMP provided photos, which allegedly show the man, with his face covered, fraudulently withdrawing the money from the ATM, said police.

If you have any information on the crime or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Const. Maria Marciano of Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via its website at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

