RCMP seek help finding woman missing from Kamloops

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)

RCMP are turning to the public to help locate Shannon White, a Kamloops woman who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

White, 32, left home in her black Jeep TJ Monday, Nov. 1 around 8 a.m. but never showed up for work or returned home to her pet, which is out of character.

She was wearing a black shirt and necklace. The 5-5, 180-pound woman has blonde hair, green eyes, fair skin, sometimes wears glasses, has a Medusa lip piercing, a tongue piercing and several large arm tattoos, including a portrait of her dog, Buddy.

White is known to go off-roading in her 1997 Jeep, B.C. license plate KA0 22N, named Wander Lust. It has a turquoise palm print decal on the driver’s side mirror, and the Wander Lust decal on the passenger side in turquoise.

“Police are concerned for Ms. White’s well-being,” Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-38286.

READ MORE: Alberta couple and cat missing in B.C. located

READ MORE: B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses reaches 90%

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing womanRCMP

Previous story
B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses reach 90%
Next story
Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson sworn in as Manitoba’s new premier

Just Posted

Port Alberni writer Jacqueline Carmichael’s latest book is ‘Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918.’ (Photo courtesy Chris Hancock Donaldson)
Port Alberni author to read stories of forgotten men and women from the First World War

The suspect who was spotted on camera tagging the Port Posh Wash. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP looking for graffiti tagger

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up

A Port Alberni Black Sheep player, left, attempts a kick while a Westshore player comes in for the block during a B.C. Rugby Union game at the Black Sheep pitch on Argyle Street, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep win at home over Westshore in rugby action