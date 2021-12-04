RCMP seek public’s help after knife-wielding bandit robs Vancouver Island gas station

Oceanside RCMP are looking for a suspect, right, following the Dec. 2 robbery at the French Creek Shell gas station, located in the 800-block of Island Highway West. (Submitted photo)

Police are looking for assistance identifying the suspect in a Dec. 2 robbery at the French Creek Shell gas station.

Sgt. Shane Worth, operations support NCO, reported that on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., Oceanside RCMP received a report of a robbery from the station, located in the 800-block of Island Highway West.

Worth said a masked man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded cash from the clerk. The male ran away, toward Island Highway West.

Oceanside RCMP frontline officers, a police service dog and forensic services immediately attended the scene to investigate but the suspect was not located.

There were no injuries, however the clerk was shaken up.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately five-foot-11, wearing blue jeans, a light grey Carhartt hooded sweatshirt with white Carhartt writing up the left sleeve, white runners with two dark stripes on either side and a dark blue balaclava with white graphics.

The man was carrying a light and dark blue Nike bag with the Nike ‘swoosh’ over his back.

If you recognize the suspect in the images obtained from the Shell gas station, have any information about this robbery, or you were in the area around the time of this robbery and have dashcam video, investigators would like to speak with you. Please contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting file number 2021-12702.

