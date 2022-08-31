A member of the Oceanside RCMP detachments directs the flow of traffic as they look into an RV that ended up in a ditch on Reid Road in French Creek. (Michael Briones photo)

A member of the Oceanside RCMP detachments directs the flow of traffic as they look into an RV that ended up in a ditch on Reid Road in French Creek. (Michael Briones photo)

RCMP seek suspect after stolen Vancouver Island RV crashes into ditch

Police in Parksville say vehicle taken from dealership earlier in the day

The Oceanside RCMP are investigating after a report of a stolen RV that ended up in a ditch in French Creek

Police received a call Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, indicating an RV was stolen from a dealership in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

The RCMP later received reports the RV was seen driving erratically with the slides extended. The vehicle ended up in a ditch in the 800 block of Reid Road in French Creek. A male suspect was observed running from the RV.

READ MORE: Swastika symbol spray-painted on Parksville resident’s car

Police Dog Services attended the scene to conduct a track. However, the suspect was not located. The RV has been towed and will undergo a forensic examination.

— NEWS Staff, Submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. NDP leadership candidate says party is too comfortable, needs a shake-up
Next story
Pat McGeer, B.C. Social Credit cabinet minister, brain scientist, athlete, dies at 95

Just Posted

The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre readies for fall

A black bear spotted on Fawn Rd. Sept. 12, 2020. It damaged a plum tree and ate all of its fruit. (Submitted photo)
EDITORIAL: Bears aren’t Disney animals

Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performing one of her latest singles, Fingers Crossed, on the Extended Play Stage at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards, Aug. 28. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performs at MTV Video Music Awards

Abbeyfield residents of 2022 pose for a picture. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield celebrates 20 years in Port Alberni