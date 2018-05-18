RCMP seeking missing Campbell River woman

She may be in the Nanaimo area heading to Prince George

Campbell River RCMP are trying to locate missing resident Lanna Anezka Grundel. She was last seen wearing a grey hoody, blue spandex pants, blue socks and flip flops.

Campbell River RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Campbell River resident, Lanna Anezka Grundel.

Grundel was last seen on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. around the Shoppers Row area of Campbell River. Since Grundel’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however, she remains missing. Grundel may be in the Nanaimo area, possibly heading to Prince George.

“We are very concerned for Lanna’s health and well-being,” Said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP.

Grundel is described as a Caucasian female, 27-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, reddish brown hair, brown eyes and medium build. Grundel was last seen wearing a grey hoody, blue spandex pants, blue socks and flip flops.

RCMP are asking if anyone has seen Grundel or may know of her whereabouts, that they contact their local police, Campbell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

PHOTOS: 'Black rain' falls in East Kootenay town
UPDATE: Blood found in missing man's vehicle

