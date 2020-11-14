RCMP seeking witnesses to midday stabbing in Island community

The victim was unable to provide Comox Valley RCMP with much information

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing Saturday in Cumberland. File photo

Police in the Comox Valley are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing that took place in Cumberland around midday on Saturday, Nov. 14.

At approximately 12 p.m. witnesses called 911 after finding a man suffering from apparent stab wounds on Dunsmuir Avenue. Frontline RCMP members quickly attended the scene and found witnesses providing first-aid to the victim.

“The victim was unable to provide investigators with very much information before he was taken by emergency health services to receive medical attention. Although this investigation is in the very early stages, investigators do not believe this incident was random,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “We are asking people to review their dashcam footage, home security footage,or commercial business surveillance during the time leading up to this report.”

The victim, a 32-year-old male, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Frontline members, investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit, the Street Crime Unit and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section were still in the area trying to find evidence as of late Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2020-18623. If someone wishes to make an anonymous report, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.



