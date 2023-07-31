RCMP seizes drugs, weapons after man stabbed in the back in Campbell River

Man arrested, seizure happened after tent raided in connection with July 19 stabbing

Campbell River RCMP announced a major seizure of both drugs and ammunition on July 28. Photo Courtesy Campbell River RCMP

On July 19 at approximately 11 a.m., Campbell River RCMP investigated reports of a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

The victim had been stabbed in the back. They were transported to Campbell River Hospital, where they were treated and released.

READ MORE: Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism

Resulting from this investigation, the police arrested a 24-year-old suspect on July 27. RCMP believe the man to be the assailant in the stabbing.

A search warrant was later executed on a tent located in Nunn’s Creek Park, believed to be the suspect’s residence. Police seized several firearms. The weapons included modified rifles and shotguns, along with ammunition.

The RCMP also seized over 100 grams of fentanyl. They also found quantities of the opioid dilaudid and crack cocaine. A cache of stolen goods was also recovered.

Police believe there had been a situation where opioids were traded for fentanyl by drug users. The suspect will face numerous drugs and weapons related charges. The man has been released under protective conditions.

Insp. Jeff Preston emphasized the excellent team work carried out by local officers daily in Campbell River.

“Anytime we are able to remove illegal firearms and a toxic drug supply from the community, it’s a positive,” said Preston. “It’s a positive for the community’s overall well-being.”

